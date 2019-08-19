Joe Rogan Calls Nate Diaz ‘Most Underappreciated’ UFC Superstar

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has high praise for Nate Diaz following UFC 241.

Diaz took on Anthony Pettis last night (Aug. 17) in the co-main event of UFC 241. This was Diaz’s first bout since Aug. 2016. The bout went the distance and Diaz took over after the opening frame. His striking and grappling overwhelmed Pettis and Diaz was able to earn the unanimous decision win.

Joe Rogan Says Nate Diaz Is Underappreciated

Rogan took to his Facebook account to weigh in on Diaz’s performance and he also said that the Stockton native deserves credit for being a true star in the UFC.

“I’m glad [Nate Diaz] is getting the love and respect he deserves. I’ve been saying for years he’s the most underappreciated superstar in the UFC roster. The roar when that man walked into the arena was second to none, and the fight was excellent.”

Diaz had been holding out for a massive payday. The Stockton native made it clear that he wanted a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, but the UFC had other plans. Diaz was enticed to return against Pettis because he felt “Showtime” is a rare breed in the fight game these days.

The good news for the UFC now is that Diaz already has a target for his next bout and it isn’t McGregor. After defeating Pettis, Diaz called out Masvidal. “Gamebred” was seen in the crowd and he looked pleased.