Joe Rogan Calls Tyson Fury A ‘Legend’ After TKO Win Over Deontay Wilder

Joe Rogan is in awe of Tyson Fury’s performance in the rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Last night (Feb. 22), Fury and Wilder collided a second time to determine who truly deserves the WBC heavyweight title. Wilder retained the title in his first meeting with Fury back in Dec. 2018 but the bout ended in a controversial split draw. Fury left no doubt in the rematch, stopping Wilder in the seventh round.

Joe Rogan Reacts To Fury’s Win Over Wilder

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was certainly paying attention to the rematch between Fury and Wilder. Rogan took to his Instagram account to heap praise on Fury.

“Holy f*ck! @gypsyking101 is a legend!!! What a performance!!!”

Many were stunned to see Fury drop Wilder in the third round of their rematch. Wilder almost knocked out Fury in the final round of their first meeting but he didn’t come close to capturing that moment at any point in the rematch. Later on, Fury dropped Wilder again with a body shot. Wilder’s corner had seen enough in the seventh round and threw in the towel.

Wilder has now suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career. Fury remains unbeaten and has improved his record to 30-0-1. In addition to capturing the WBC heavyweight title, Fury also nabbed The Ring heavyweight championship.

“The Bronze Bomber” can invoke his rematch clause but he must do so by this time next month. With the controversial ending to the first encounter and how dominant Fury was in the rematch, many question if a third fight is necessary.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has called for his fighter to meet Fury this summer in a title unification bout. Joshua is the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion. Many have wondered when Joshua will meet the likes of Fury and Wilder. If Hearn is being honest, we could see that happen in just a few months.

What do you think should be next for Tyson Fury?