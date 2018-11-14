Joe Rogan Calls Cain Velasquez Best Heavyweight He Has Ever Seen

Joe Rogan has been calling UFC fights for years. He has had a front-row seat to some of the greatest fights of all time and has analyzed some of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen. When someone with his credentials says he believes someone is the best in the world, he’s probably right. Recently, Rogan took to his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and offered his comments on the heavyweight division.

Rogan started off by discussing how the weight differences amongst fighters at heavyweight affect combatants differently. He then went on to say that he believes two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is the best in the division’s history (via MMA Fighting):

“There’s a thought with the 265-pound weight class and the consensus thought seems to be that somewhere around 240 pounds is the magic number,” Rogan said. “That’s what they think.

“They think that 240 pounds is the amount of weight that you have where you’re strong enough that you can knock out any man but you have more endurance than a man that maybe weighs 265 or heavier and cuts down to 265.

“Now this has not been substantiated. The problem is, there hasn’t been a super powerful world championship athlete that weighed 265 pounds. . . It’s hard to say because there’s never been a 265-pound version of Cain Velasquez. Cain Velasquez, in my humble opinion, when I look at all of the different heavyweights that I’ve personally seen fight, Cain stands out as the best.

“The reason why Cain stands out as the best is because he has superhuman endurance and his ability to put a pace on guys. You would see these guys just wilt under the pressure.”

GOAT

It’s difficult to argue Rogan’s point. Velasquez is one of the most well-rounded heavyweights the sport has ever seen. He’s a phenomenal boxer and high-level wrestler as well, paired with a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Mexican star has only lost two fights in his MMA career, to Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept Velasquez out of the cage for some time now. The division is currently led by his friend and teammate Daniel Cormier, who is also the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

What do you think about Rogan’s comments?