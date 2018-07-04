Joe Rogan Reacts to Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III

Joe Rogan has reacted to the news that Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III is taking place.

On Monday, Oscar De La Hoya revealed that Liddell and Ortiz would do battle under Golden Boy Promotions. Liddell returns to action for the first time since June 2010. Ortiz comes out of retirement and will fight for the first time since Jan. 2017.

Many have criticized the bout due to the fact that both men are well past their prime. The concern grows more for Liddell, who is 48 years old and was knocked out in his last three fights. Others believe this is a fun aspect of mixed martial arts and fight fans should enjoy it for what it is.

During a recent edition of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan gave his take on the match-up (via MMAFighting.com):

“If they want to compete, if it’s because they want to compete, I wonder where it makes sense to tell them they can’t or they shouldn’t? Because if they want to do it and they had money – what is it about it? Is it the motivation that bothers me? What is it about a fight like that? I think it’s the motivation that bothers me, a little bit.”

“The Iceman” was knocked out by Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Rich Franklin to close out his Hall of Fame UFC run. There was a time when Liddell ran the roost at light heavyweight. He defeated the likes of Ortiz, Randy Couture, Renato Sobral, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, and others.

Ortiz’s Hall of Fame career includes victories over Ken Shamrock, Wanderlei Silva, Belfort, Forrest Griffin and others. After defeating Shamrock for a third time, Ortiz went 1-7-1 in his next nine outings. He had a bit of a resurgence in Bellator, going 3-1 under the promotion. He fell short in his bid for one last title run when he was submitted by Liam McGeary.

Where do you stand on Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III?