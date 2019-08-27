Joe Rogan Clarifies Comments On Conor McGregor’s Pub Incident

Joe Rogan is clearing the air on his initial reaction to Conor McGregor striking a man inside an Irish pub.

McGregor came under fire when video of an April incident surfaced. The footage shows McGregor offering patrons at The Marble Arch Pub a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When one man refused, McGregor appeared to punch him. The “Notorious” one has since apologized over the incident.

Joe Rogan Says He Misspoke On Conor McGregor Incident

During an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator had the following to say on McGregor’s actions.

“I love Irish people man, I’m f*cking fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” said Rogan.

“When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish,” he added. “He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf**ker. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks sh*t.”

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

Speaking to ESPN, Rogan says he misspoke (via BJPenn.com).

“Not good to smack that guy at the bar though,” he said. “I watched that again. I thought it was a touch, last time I talked about it but it looked like almost like a punch. I mean, he hit him. I misspoke. I basically just thought he touched him in the face because I watched it on my phone and it wasn’t that clear. Then I watched it on a computer and was like ‘oh’.”