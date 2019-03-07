Joe Rogan Says Cody Garbrandt Could Benefit From Mental Coaching

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan feels Cody Gabrandt may benefit from mental coaching.

Garbrandt was on top of the world at the end of 2016. With a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 11-0 and dethroning Dominick Cruz to become the UFC bantamweight champion, Garbrandt looked almost untouchable. Fast Forward to March 2019 and “No Love” has been knocked out three times in a row. His latest defeat came at the hands of Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235.

Joe Rogan Speculates On What Can Help Cody Garbrandt

Many have criticized Garbrandt for letting his emotions get the better of him in fights. On the “JRE MMA Show,” Rogan and Brendan Schaub discussed what Garbrandt can do going forward:

Rogan: Cody Garbrandt is still only 27 years old and still could be world champion again. No doubt about it.

Schaub: A hundred percent. Three losses, Pedro Munhoz, okay he played that game and lost. But then the other two are T.J. Dillashaw. Okay so the champ has your number, who gives a f*ck?

Rogan: And in both of those fights he hurt T.J. Dillashaw. He’s just gotta be more cautious and fight more technical.

Schaub: More disciplined.

Rogan: Yeah, you know I mean it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get some mental coaching. Get some game plan coaching.

Schaub: Which he might have been doing.

Rogan: I don’t know, I’m just speculating. I don’t know who he’s training his striking with either but to mix things up more and be more unpredictable would also be a good idea. Obviously the last exchanges were just not unpredictable at all. Fully predictable just right hand, right hand, right hand. Just chaos, it is what it is.

