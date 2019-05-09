Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor Is Always Going To Have A Problem With Khabib

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will continue to have issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against McGregor. Few expected “The Eagle” and the “Notorious” one to shake hands, but they also didn’t expect a brawl to ensue following the bout. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and leaped at Dillon Danis in the crowd. Punches were thrown between McGregor and members of Khabib’s team inside the Octagon.

Joe Rogan Says McGregor Will Always Have A Problem With Khabib

During an edition of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan said there’s no end in sight for McGregor’s issues with Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com):

“He’s always going to have a problem with Khabib. Khabib’s wrestling is so high level, it’s so different, he smothers you in a way that you think you have good take down defense until you run into that motherf*.”

Nurmagomedov is set for a title unification bout against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The bout is heavily rumored to take place at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, McGregor is scheduled to meet UFC president Dana White in Los Angeles to discuss his fighting future.