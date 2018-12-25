Joe Rogan Defends Jon Jones Against UFC 232 Criticisms

With arguably the most eminent athlete in the history of the UFC once again finding himself under the microscope with his latest drug test controversy, you can expect to find a lot of armchair scientists on social media offering their stance on the issue to the point where it is presented as factual instead of just opinion. Earlier today on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan offered his thoughts on the Jon Jones fiasco but was sure to emphasize that while he, too, has an opinion on the matter, the situation has mostly left him perplexed:

“I don’t know what the fuck is happening,” Rogan confessed. “I really don’t. But (USADA) seem very confident that you’re not dealing with someone that is taking a drug again. You’re dealing with the very same drug that he took X amount of months ago still in his system….the drug that he’s already been punished for.

“I understand that people get mad, but you don’t want to accuse someone of something that they’re not really guilty of. He’s definitely guilty of taking it the first time. People are accusing him of being stupid and taking it again. I don’t think that’s true. I don’t know for a fact, but what I’m reading from actual experts leads me to believe that they’re making sense.”

Joe Rogan also stressed that he is leaving an open mind, which includes hearing what others who are more schooled on the subject have to say, especially if they disagree with him:

“But I would have to talk to someone who disagrees who knows more about it than me to really form an opinion. So my opinion is like, ‘Well, if I had to bet, I would say, he probably didn’t do anything. But I would like to talk to someone who’s like a real fucking expert who can break down exactly what the process is who can tell you if it is even possible that this could be from another ingestion somewhere along the line.”

What are your thoughts on Joe Rogan’s take on the Jon Jones UFC 232 fiasco?