Joe Rogan Claims Dillon Danis Provoked Khabib At UFC 229

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t necessarily see Dillon Danis as a victim.

UFC 229 played host to the biggest main event in the promotion’s history. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his gold against Conor McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month. “The Eagle” retained his title via fourth-round submission. After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. This started a brawl involving both camps.

Joe Rogan Has A Big Claim On Dillon Danis

During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan claimed that Danis provoked Nurmagmedov. He had the following to say on what transpired after the UFC 229 main event (via BJPenn.com):

“Dillon (Danis) was absolutely insulting Khabib, saying something to him and provoking him and then Khabib just jumped over the cage and attacked him. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought Khabib was just going to jump to the top of the cage and say ‘F you’.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is working on a punishment for Nurmagomedov and McGregor. “The Eagle” previously had all of his purse withheld, but the commission decided to give him half his pay until Nurmagomedov shows up for a hearing in December. While McGregor was given all of his pay, the NSAC said that upon further review they would’ve withheld his pay too had they discovered the “Notorious” one’s own actions sooner.

