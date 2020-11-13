Joe Rogan Doesn’t Like Conor McGregor’s Chances Against Manny Pacquiao

Joe Rogan doesn’t believe Conor McGregor would do well against Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match.

Although McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman has shown interest in boxing Pacquiao. If it happens, many believe McGregor would lose, which Rogan agrees with.

“You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match,” Rogan said bluntly on his podcast, comparing Pacquiao and and McGregor’s boxing experience.

Conor McGregor did have some moments of success against Floyd Mayweather but Rogan doesn’t put too much stock into that. He believes Mayweather let McGregor expend all his energy and give the fans a fight before ultimately ending it in the 10th round.

“[Mayweather’s] style is take the minimum amount of damage, find your openings and then establish your game and dominant,” Rogan added. “Conor is a freak. He’s an explosive guy. He’s so fast, and there’s no remedy for that, other than getting [him] tired. What Mayweather was doing was boxing with him, but preserving [energy]. [He was] being safe, realized that Conor can punch, but drag him into deep water. That’s what a guy like Mayweather will do.”

Whether or not McGregor will indeed box Pacquiao in the near future is uncertain. But, if it does happen, Pacquiao would be a massive favorite.