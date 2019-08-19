Joe Rogan Explains Why He Interviewed Daniel Cormier After UFC 241

Joe Rogan has made it known he doesn’t like or want to interview fighters after they have been knocked out. But, at UFC 241, he made an exception of the rule as he interviewed Daniel Cormier after he lost by TKO to Stipe Miocic.

Why Rogan decided to interview ‘DC’ was simple. He thought it could have been the last time we see him in the Octagon and wanted to get his thoughts on it. He posted his explanation on his Facebook page.

“Congrats to the GOAT heavyweight Stipe Miocic for regaining his crown and cementing his legacy as a legend! Some people were confused as to why I interviewed DC after the fight because I’ve publicly stated that I don’t think it’s a good idea to interview fighters after they’ve been KO’ed. I think most of what happened to DC was those brutal body shots, and although Stipe dropped him with headshots he was never out cold, and seemed clear-headed after he stood up and the results were announced to the crowd and Stipe got the belt given to him. The UFC asked for an interview, and I asked DC if he was ok with it, and he said, Yes.

“I think interviewing fighters after a brutal loss is kinda sketchy, but I was also thinking that it’s possible that this may be the last time we see DC in the octagon. I love DC, and I would never want to put him in a bad position, but I made a judgment call and felt this would be alright. Whatever he decides to do from here on out the man is a future hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it. It will be very interesting to see what he decides to do from here out.”

What is next for Daniel Cormier after his loss at UFC 241 is currently unknown.