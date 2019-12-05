Joe Rogan Explains Why Jon Jones Feud Benefits Israel Adesanya

Joe Rogan feels that Israel Adesanya is benefitting from his beef with Jon Jones.

Adesanya is the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, while Jones holds light heavyweight gold. Ever since Adesanya said he was hunting another GOAT in Jones, the light heavyweight kingpin and “The Last Stylebender” have been trading barbs. Many believe the two are destined to clash in the future with Adesanya eyeing a bout with “Bones” in 2021.

Rogan Likes Adesanya-Jones Feud, Says ‘Stylebender’ Benefits

On the latest edition of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan expressed his belief that Adesanya is the next big superstar in MMA.

“He’s special man. I think he’s gonna be the next big superstar, I really do. He’s got everything going for him. Spectacular talent, great personality. He’s fun, he fights with as much skill as we’ve ever seen a striker. He’s Anderson Silva 2.0, he really is man. His striking’s out of this f*cking world man.”

The UFC color commentator also discussed Adesanya’s war of words with Jones.

“Ultimately I think it’s good for everybody. I think that little feud between Izzy and Jon Jones, first of all it elevates Izzy. Because all these people that didn’t who he was like, ‘why is Jon Jones talking sh*t to … oh look at this motherf*cker. Holy sh*t he’s good.’ And then they watch his fights and go, ‘oh this is why Jon Jones is talking sh*t to him.’ Cause he starched Robert Whittaker.”

Rogan went on to say that fight fans who didn’t know who Adesanya was before are now taking him seriously.

“Him and Jon Jones going back-and-forth is kinda f*cking hilarious. It’s great for Izzy because if Jon is that concerned about him, everybody’s gonna realized, ‘oh this guy’s for real.'”