Joe Rogan Feels Dominick Reyes Is Legit Threat To Jon Jones

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes it would be wise of fight fans to take Dominick Reyes as a credible threat to Jon Jones’ gold.

This Saturday night (Feb. 8), Jones will put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line against Reyes. The 205-pound tilt will headline UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It’ll be the third time Jones puts his title up for grabs in his second reign.

Rogan Thinks Reyes Is Dangerous For Jones

On an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan expressed his belief that Reyes is not to be underestimated against “Bones” (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I believe that Dominick Reyes is the most dangerous fighter Jon Jones has faced since Daniel Cormier,” Rogan said. “I think Dominick Reyes presents a very unique set of challenges. First of all the length. The undefeated record, he is 12-0. There is confidence that comes with undefeated records, and Dominick is extremely confident. He’s a believer in himself and that belief in himself has led him to stop guys like Chris Weidman, to knock out OSP with one second to go. He’s got belief in his power. He’s got legit one-punch knockout power. He has great footwork and movement. He just had the opportunity to see Jon struggle with Thiago Santos [and] he has a style, he can mimic that kind of success, the chopping at the legs.”

Rogan expects Jones to anticipate a stern challenge from “The Devastator.”

“I think this is a dangerous fight for Jon, but I also think Jon knows it is a dangerous fight for Jon and Jon is a champion. A real champion, the greatest champion the light heavyweight division has ever known. unquestionably, and I think he is going to rise to the occasion. I think we are going to see the best Jon Jones. I think Jon Jones needs a real threat to scare him and work him up, and I don’t know if Thiago Santos was that for him.”