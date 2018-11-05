Joe Rogan Feels Floyd Mayweather Is In Trouble If He Allows Tenshin Nasukawa To Kick

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather would be making a mistake if he lets Tenshin Nasukawa kick at Rizin 14.

Mixed martial arts and boxing fans were stunned to hear the news that Mayweather will be going one-on-one with Nasukawa at Rizin’s New Year’s Eve show. The action will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. A rule set for the bout has not been determined.

Joe Rogan Warns Floyd Mayweather

Rogan recently took to Instagram to talk about the match-up. He said that Mayweather would be wise not to allow kicking in this bout:

“I’m sure many of you combat sports fans have heard that Floyd Mayweather has signed to face Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan on New Years Eve. I don’t know what kind of ‘special rules’ they’re supposed to be fighting under but I just like the fact that it’s going to happen and that people get to google Tenshin’s name and see some of his fights. He’s a true striking genius. I doubt Floyd is going to agree to any rules that allow Tenshin to kick, but if he does it could be a terrible night for him. This kid is the truth.”

Plenty of fighters are scheduled for the Rizin 14 card such as Kyoji Horiguchi. Still, there are many bouts that haven’t been decided yet. Mayweather vs. Nasukawa certainly gives the event a different feel and Rizin now has more eyeballs on it than ever before.

Do you think Rizin’s decision to snag Floyd Mayweather for a fight will pay off?