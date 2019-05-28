Joe Rogan Says Francis Ngannou Will ‘Nuke Some Fools’ If He Transitions To Boxing

Joe Rogan believes Francis Ngannou would be a force to be reckoned with in the world of boxing.

Ngannou is renowned for his devastating punching power in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight division. Ngannou is set to meet Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Minneapolis on June 29. The bout was initially scheduled for UFC 239 on July 6, but it was moved when UFC Minneapolis lost its Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler headliner.

Rogan Talks How Ngannou Would Fare As A Boxer

During an edition of his “JRE MMA” podcast, Rogan and Brendan Schaub discussed Ngannou’s viability as a boxer. While Rogan said Ngannou isn’t ready to box someone like Deontay Wilder, he still believes “The Predator” might be able to land the final blow (via BJPenn.com):

“Mark my words, if Francis Ngannou decides to jump ship and go to heavyweight boxing, he will nuke some fools. It’s going to take a long time to get to Wilder’s level,” he added when countered by his guest Brendan Schaub. “Wilder’s a world champ. He’s undefeated. Francis Ngannou’s not ready to box with Wilder right now, but let me tell you something… he might connect. Wilder’s not the slickest guy in the world. We’re not talking about Muhammad Ali or Floyd Mayweather… He most gets by on power and range.”

Do you think Francis Ngannou would have success as a boxer?