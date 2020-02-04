Joe Rogan & Frankie Edgar Ponder Whether Conor McGregor Is Cleaning Up His Image

Conor McGregor was a lot calmer during UFC 246 fight week and said he was motivated to fight once again.

The last we had seen the Irishman was back at UFC 229 and in the lead up to that fight, both McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly crossed the line on trash talk. And, since that fight, McGregor had legal trouble as well.

On the JRE MMA Show Rogan and Frankie Edgar started to discuss if McGregor was cleaning up his image.

“How about Conor?” Frankie Edgar started (via BJPENN.com). “He’s kind of made a 180-type flip on his personality. He’s still funny, he’s still mouthy and stuff but it seems like he’s trying to clean his image up a little bit.”

Although Rogan believes Conor McGregor was only nice because it was Cerrone, Edgar feels differently.

“Maybe it was Cowboy,” Frankie Edgar responded. “Cowboy’s kind of easy to get along with and whatnot. Or maybe it’s just that he’s been dealing with so much. Well, Khabib and hitting the old guy and the sh*t that he’s dealing with over there. That Proper 12 he’s gotta tow the line a little bit.”

In the end, Rogan says we won’t know what Conor McGregor is like until his next fight especially if he fights Nurmagomedov. He thinks the Irishman was only calmed down because he didn’t need to go after Cerrone.

“I wonder but I also think, I don’t think he felt like he needed psychological warfare with Cowboy,” Joe Rogan said. “I feel like he thought from the beginning that he had a giant advantage over Cowboy. If you go back to an old press conference they were talking back and sh*t to each other. ‘You’re stiff as a board. I’ll f*cking break you in half.’ I think he just felt like this fight, ‘look I can just be a nice guy with this guy.’ But with Khabib, I think he felt like he had to f*ck with him. I feel like he felt that he had to get Khabib emotional the same way he got Aldo emotional. But that sh*t didn’t work. That motherf*cker, he’s a vault. You look in his eyes you just see nothing but doom.”