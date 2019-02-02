Joe Rogan Gives His Take on the Greatest Heavyweight in MMA History

Joe Rogan talks about the best heavyweights of all time from Fedor Emelianenko to Cain Velasquez and how Stipe Miocic doesn’t get the credit he deserves

There have been more than a few impressive heavyweight champions in the history of mixed martial arts from UFC titans such as Mark Coleman to current king Daniel Cormier.

While any discussion about the ‘greatest heavyweight fighter of all time’ is purely subjective, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has a few names that top his list.

He brought up the heavyweights while discussing Fedor Emelianenko’s recent loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, which was obviously a disappointing outcome but in no way diminished all the amazing accomplishments during his career.

That’s why Rogan puts Emeliaenenko at the top of his list for the best heavyweights in the history of MMA alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who is about to make his long awaited return to action in February.

“Skill for skill, ability for ability, I think if [Cain Velasquez] is not the best of all time it’s him and Fedor [Emelianenko],” Rogan said on his podcast. “Then you always have to mention [Fabricio] Werdum because even though Stipe [Miocic] knocked Werdum out in the first round, Werdume has submitted the best of the best. He submitted [Antonio ‘Minotauro’ Nogueira], he submitted Fedor, he submitted Cain. I mean what the f—k.

“Werdum’s record, if you just look at who he’s fought, he’s the best in my opinion. But when did he beat those guys? Like when he beat Fedor, Fedor was as close to his prime as you can get.”

Werdum definitely appeared to be on his way to consideration as the greatest heavyweight of all time until his title reign in the UFC ended rather dramatically courtesy of Stipe Miocic, who knocked him out cold when they met back in 2016.

Miocic is another name that Rogan referenced when talking about the best heavyweights of all time because he doesn’t believe the Ohio native gets nearly enough credit for the resume he put together, especially while he was UFC champion.

Miocic had more title defenses than anybody in the history of the UFC heavyweight division — a weight class that has produced five current UFC Hall of Famers.

“In terms of accomplishments as far as a UFC fighter, well it’s Stipe,” Rogan said. “Cause Stipe is the only guy to defend the title [three] times and it really kind of bums me out that he’s out of the conversation right now. You don’t hear about a Stipe fight.”

Rogan believes the narrative around Miocic probably would have shifted more in his direction had he beaten Cormier in his last fight.

Still, Rogan looks at some of Miocic’s best performances — including his five round thumping of highly touted knockout artist Francis Ngannou — as examples of his excellence.

“I mean he beat Francis [Ngannou], that was a big fight,” Rogan explained. “Cause Francis came into that fight with a lot of hype and Stipe fought like a f—king champion. Really fought like a champion. Francis fought after that, he was not the same thing.”

Miocic still hasn’t booked his first fight back following the loss to Cormier, although he’s been calling for a rematch ever since.

As far as the debate about the greatest heavyweights of all time, that will rage on for years to come but Rogan definitely laid some ground work on some of the fighters who positively belong on that list.

