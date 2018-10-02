Joe Rogan Has Never Heard Of UFC 230’s Sijara Eubanks

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has been taken aback by the UFC 230 main event.

On Nov. 3, UFC 230 will take place inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. For a while, the UFC was without a main event for the card. Lightweights Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been pushing for a 165-pound title bout to headline UFC 230. The promotion had other ideas, and it hasn’t been received well.

Joe Rogan Draws A Blank On UFC 230 Headliner

During a recent edition of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan caught wind of the news that Valentina Shevchenko will compete against Sijara Eubanks in the main event of UFC 230 for the vacant women’s flyweight title. The UFC previously announced Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk for UFC 231, but plans have changed. Rogan admitted he’s never heard of Eubanks:

“No offense, but I don’t even know who Sijara Eubanks is and I’m the commentator for the UFC.”

Brendan Schaub, who was a guest on this edition of the JRE MMA Show, also commented on the UFC 230 headliner:

“I’ve never heard of her and I’m not being a d*ck either. I’m just saying as far as headlining Madison Square Garden, you’ve got some nerve whoever put this together.”

Eubanks’ professional mixed martial arts record is 3-2. She went 3-0 on season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but missed weight ahead of the tournament finals and was removed as a result. While Eubanks is on a four-fight winning streak if you count the exhibition matches on TUF, many believe she’s nowhere closer to ready to taking on Shevchenko. On top of that, “Bullet” isn’t considered a draw and co-headlined one of the lowest drawing PPVs (UFC 215) in recent memory.

Has UFC 230’s new main event swayed your decision to buy the pay-per-view?