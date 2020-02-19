Joe Rogan Heaps Praise On ‘Scary’ UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has high praise for Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion. She’s coming off a successful title defense earlier this month. “Bullet” stopped Katlyn Chookagian in the third round via TKO in the co-main event of UFC 247. Shevchenko was clean in the standup as expected but it was her ground-and-pound that sealed the deal.

Joe Rogan Gushes Over Valentina Shevchenko

Rogan admits he is in awe of Shevchenko’s dominance at 125 pounds. On an edition of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said that Shevchenko is a nightmare for any potential flyweight challenger (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Valentina at 125 [pounds], she’s a f**king monster,” Rogan told his guest, UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill. “She’s a monster. She’s so good.”

Rogan went on to say that outside the Octagon, Shevchenko is one individual you do not want to mess with.

“She’s scary,” he said. “She’s a scary person. She went down to the range in Texas, and the guys at the range were like ‘the way that lady shoots, she shoots like a f**king special ops soldier. We haven’t seen somebody come in here and shoot that good unless they’re a SEAL or a competitive shooter.’”

Shevchenko has a pro MMA record of 19-3. She has only lost to Liz Carmouche and Amanda Nunes twice. Shevchenko avenged her loss to Carmouche back in Aug. 2019 via unanimous decision.

“Bullet” captured the UFC women’s flyweight gold back in Dec. 2018. She took on former strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk to determine the inaugural champion. Shevchenko captured the gold in a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Shevchenko’s next opponent is currently unknown. We aren’t likely to get an answer for some time as “Bullet” just got done trading leather. MMA News will keep you updated on Shevchenko’s next title defense.

