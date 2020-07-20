Joe Rogan Heaps Praise On UFC Lightweight Arman Tsarukyan

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Arman Tsarukyan has immense potential.

Tsarukyan competed on July 18 at a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. He took on Davi Ramos, who has proven that he is no easy out for anybody. Tsarukyan earned the unanimous decision victory, improving his pro MMA record to 15-2. Tsarukyan is now 2-1 under the UFC banner with the one loss coming to Islam Makhachev.

Joe Rogan Likes What He Sees From Arman Tsarukyan

Rogan took to his Instagram account to react to Tsarukyan’s performance against Ramos.

“This @UFC undercard has some great talent, but this guy @arm_011 is a SERIOUS stand out. At only 23 years old he’s one of the most promising talents in the sport, and a dominant victory tonight over a legit beast like Davi Ramos is super impressive. Keep your eyes on this kid!”

Many are excited about the fighting future of Tsarukyan. Even in his loss to Makhachev, Tsarukyan made the fight competitive. It even earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

It’s no secret that the UFC lightweight division is stacked. At the top, you have UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Justin Gaethje. Then you’ve got Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, who claims to be retired, Dan Hooker, and Charles Oliveira. There’s also your potential stars of the future such as Makhachev and Tsarukyan. Diego Ferreira has also been finding his groove.

How far do you think Arman Tsarukyan can go in his MMA career?