Joe Rogan: ‘I Don’t Think About Retiring’ From UFC Commentary

Fans of Joe Rogan are in for some good news.

Rogan has been with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 1997. Rogan and Mike Goldberg had been the dominant duo at commentary for the promotion for years. Even when Goldberg was ousted in favor of Jon Anik, Rogan’s color commentary position was well secured.

Rogan Has No Plans On Retiring Anytime Soon

While Rogan has cut back on his dates significantly over the years, that doesn’t mean he’s on his way out. On a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan said retirement hasn’t crossed his mind (via MMA Weekly):

“I do enjoy it. I cut way back. Cause first of all I was doing too many of them. At one point I was doing 24 a year, it was way too many. It was like half of the weekends of the year, I was flying somewhere to go to the UFC. It was too much. That was before the UFC really started adding a bunch of people and it took a lot of the weight off of me. I don’t think about retiring because I like what I do. So I don’t think about ‘oh I need ‘X’ amount of money in the bank so I’m not going to do this very much longer.’ I like all that stuff.”

Rogan has become exclusive to pay-per-view events. When the UFC had their deal with FOX, Rogan wasn’t a fan of how the FOX team tried to control his work. Time will tell if he ever decides to commentate fights during ESPN events.

Do you enjoy UFC broadcasts more when Joe Rogan is on the call?