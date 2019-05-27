Joe Rogan Discusses Kevin Lee’s Struggles, Has A Suggestion

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Kevin Lee could use a camp switch.

Lee was seen in action at UFC Rochester less than 10 days ago (May 18). “The Motown Phenom” went one-on-one with Rafael dos Anjos in the card’s main event. For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Lee lost his second straight bout. He was submitted by dos Anjos in the fourth round.

Joe Rogan Talks Kevin Lee’s Struggles

During an edition of his “JRE MMA” podcast, Rogan explained why Firas Zhabi would be a good coach for Lee (via LowKickMMA.com):

“Kevin Lee needs a camp. I think Kevin Lee should go to Firas Zahabi. The reason why Firas Zahabi is, Kevin Lee’s skill set is very similar to Georges St-Pierre’s. Good striking, very athletic, great timing of takedowns, no one knows how to coach that better than Firas Zahabi. That’s what I think.

“It’s no disrespect to any small camps. An athlete has a small f*cking window, man. Kevin is 26, right? So he’s got 10 years. Not good. Before that, he was beating guys in pretty spectacular fashion. Robert Follis’ death had a tremendous impact on him as a fighter, as a person, and then he fought some really great fighters on top of that.Al Iaquinta, man. From the jump of that fight, the get-go, when he hit him with that spinning backfist, he let him know, ‘You’re in a dog fight, man.’”

Do you think training under Firas Zahabi is what Kevin Lee needs?