Joe Rogan Gives His Take On Mayweather vs. Khabib PPV Buys

If Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov happened, Joe Rogan believes it’ll bring in a hefty pay-per-view buyrate.

It’s no secret that Mayweather is done with mega boxing match-ups to determine who the number one pound-for-pound boxer is. At the age of 41, going on 42 next month, Mayweather appears content raking in the millions boxing mixed martial artists. He stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round back in Aug. 2017 and destroyed Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14.

Joe Rogan Weighs In On Mayweather vs. Khabib PPV Buys

Rogan held a Fight Companion along with Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Cullen for Bellator 214. Naturally, the Nurmagomedov vs. Mayweather conversation happened. Rogan said the bout would draw a big pay-per-view number (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think if Khabib stepped in and tried to fight Floyd right now, right now, if they tried to set it up in two months, I guarantee you it would sell at least a million PPV buys. A million. It does a million. Here’s the thing, who was Floyd’s – was it [Manny] Pacquiao and then [Andre Berto] and then retired, right? And [Manny] Pacquiao got the giant, most PPV numbers ever, but then [Andre Berto], if I’m correct, only got a few hundred thousand, like 300,000 PPV buys. . . So he fights Andre Berto, that only gets like 350,000 or something like that, then he fights Conor and it’s millions of PPVs, if he fought Khabib, it would still be better than fighting any of those other guys.”

Mayweather vs. Nurmagomedov is merely talk and UFC president Dana White has said that the only way “Money” gets that fight is if he signs a UFC contract. Buzz surrounding the fight started when Nurmagomedov appeared in a video with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe teasing a fight. While some thought “The Eagle” was joking, Mayweather quickly called for the bout to take place.