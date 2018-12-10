Joe Rogan Says He’d Book Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Next

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III is the fight to make.

McGregor is currently waiting on a decision from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). McGregor was involved in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl and will likely receive a punishment as a result. The “Notorious” one was granted continuance and will not appear at a hearing this week.

Joe Rogan Wants To See Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan said that booking McGregor vs. Diaz III is a no brainer if you’re a promoter (via SportsJoe.ie):

“That’s the big money fight. If I was a promoter, I’d be calling Nate and saying, ‘What do we have to do?’… Give him what he wants. Give him a lot of money! It’s not just a good fight. It’s a gigantic, fan-friendly event.”

Back in March 2016, McGregor and Diaz met for the first time. Despite getting off to a hot start, McGregor was submitted in the second stanza. The two collided again in August that same year. This time, it was McGregor who emerged victorious via majority decision.

With McGregor, questions about his fighting future will always loom. With how successfully the “Notorious” one has been outside of the Octagon, many have speculated that McGregor will call it a career sooner rather than later. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently said McGregor makes more money outside of fighting and that he needs to be convinced to coach the former two-division champion if he fights again.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III gets booked in 2019?