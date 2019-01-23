Joe Rogan & Mike Tyson Discuss Jon Jones’ Past Controversies

Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson hope that Jon Jones’ past controversies are behind him.

Jones’ brilliance inside the Octagon is hard to deny. “Bones” is a two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder and he’s held interim gold in that division as well. He has beaten the likes of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Lyoto Machida, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, and Maurico “Shogun” Rua to name a few. Despite his dominance, it’s often Jones’ antics outside of the Octagon that have taken over the headlines.

Rogan & Tyson Talk Jones’ Past Controversies

Jones was taken into custody back in May 2012 for DWI, and was arrested in April 2015 for a hit-and-run incident. “Bones” had gone to rehab before the hit-and-run incident as he tested positive for cocaine, but it was brief. Throw in Jones’ failed UFC 200 and UFC 214 drug tests as well as the UFC 232 relocation and the gas continues to pour on the fire. Tyson was a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and he talked about Jones’ issues:

Rogan: It just sucks that he’s had some many controversies in his life, but I’m hoping he puts all that sh*t behind him. Have you ever spoken with him about that?

Tyson: Never about his personal life or anything, but we’ve met and talked.

Rogan: When you went through legal problems yourself, you overcame, you came out of it on the other end. I would think a guy like him could benefit a lot from talking to a guy like you.

Tyson: It’s just so difficult and unfortunate that he has to go through something like that.

Rogan: Do you think so?

Tyson: Yes it’s really unfortunate because sometimes people don’t survive situations like that.

Rogan: Because they’re so wild and they’re having a good time too much and they’re partying, and they’re the champ.

Tyson: Big time, it has to come to an end. If you don’t bring it to an end, it’s gonna come to its own end. You might not like the way it ends.

Do you think Jon Jones’ issues are behind him?