Joe Rogan & Mike Tyson Talk Khabib’s Fighting Future

Joe Rogan has given Mike Tyson a rundown of possibilities for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future.

Many are hoping “The Eagle” gets a light punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Nurmagomedov awaits a decision after his involvement in the UFC 229 brawl following his submission victory over Conor McGregor. If Nurmagomedov gets off easy, the possibilities for the UFC lightweight champion appear to be endless.

Joe Rogan & Mike Tyson Dive Into Khabib’s Future

Rogan had boxing legend Tyson on an episode of the JRE podcast. During the show, Rogan and Tyson got into a conversation about Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com):

Tyson: What do you think Khabib’s gonna do now?

Rogan: He does whatever the f**k he wants to do. That’s what I think. I think that guy’s probably the best lightweight of all time. He’s a monster. I think he’s probably going to have some fights at 170 pounds eventually, if I’d imagine. At 155, there’s good fights for him. Tony Ferguson is a great fight for him. I’m really interested in seeing that. I’m really interested in seeing him going up. I’m really interested in seeing him fight at 170 pounds.

Tyson: Who’s up there for him to fight?

Rogan: First of all, Tyron Woodley, who’s the champ at 170. That would be an insane fight. Georges St-Pierre, if he decided to come back, do a big a super fight, that’d be an insane fight. I think 170 has a lot of opportunities for him. But I think 155 does too, they just have to figure out who’s going to fight him.

