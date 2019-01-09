Joe Rogan Gives His Take On Why Nate Diaz Is Popular

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has spoken on Nate Diaz’s popularity.

At a time, many considered Nick Diaz to be the most successful of the Diaz brothers. After all, he had a stellar run as the Strikeforce welterweight champion and had memorable moments such as his submission win over Takanori Gomi before that was changed to a No Contest. The tide has turned in recent years as Nate’s popularity has skyrocketed.

Joe Rogan Talks Popularity Of Nate Diaz

During a recent edition of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said he believes Diaz’s stardom goes beyond having Conor McGregor as a dance partner (via BJPenn.com):

“One of the reasons why Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor was so big is because people love Nate Diaz too. It’s not just Conor McGregor. No disrespect to Eddie Alvarez, but when Conor McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez, the vast majority of the eyes were on Conor McGregor. When Conor McGregor fights Nate Diaz, you’re looking at a lot of people who love Nate Diaz.”

Din Thomas, who was a guest on the show, asked Rogan why he thinks Diaz is so popular. Rogan said the following:

“Cause he doesn’t give a f**k. He legitimately doesn’t give a f**k. He smokes weed all the time. People love it. They love the fact that those guys are like that.”

Do you think Nate Diaz can be a draw without Conor McGregor?