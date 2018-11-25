Joe Rogan On Ngannou-Blaydes 2: I Don’t Think It Was An Early Stoppage

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan isn’t of the belief that Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes II was stopped early.

Yesterday morning (Nov. 24), Ngannou and Blaydes collided a second time inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. It took “The Predator” just 45 seconds to put Blaydes away via TKO. Some believe that it was an early stoppage, but Rogan disagrees.

Joe Rogan Talks Ngannou-Blaydes 2 Stoppage

Rogan held a Fight Companion session for UFC Beijing. He said that he doesn’t feel the fight was stopped early (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t think it was an early stoppage. It looks like it was almost an early stoppage, and then they let it go on, and then it was a decent stoppage. Didn’t it seem like at the beginning they were going to stop it [earlier]? The level of standup between them — I mean Curtis Blaydes is a good standup fighter but a really good wrestler. His wrestling stats are some of the best in the heavyweight division ever.”

With the victory, Ngannou was able to salvage an otherwise horrible 2018. After riding a wave of momentum, Ngannou was decimated for five rounds against Stipe Miocic and turned in a stinker against Derrick Lewis. “The Predator” appeared to be back to form with his quick finish and is sure to at least move up to the third spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan or do you feel Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes II was stopped early?