Joe Rogan Not A Fan Of UFC’s Decision To Release Elias Theodorou

Joe Rogan doesn’t agree with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) decision to release Elias Theodorou.

Despite going 8-3 under the promotion, Theodorou was released by the UFC following his unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson. Theodorou was in the top 15 UFC middleweight rankings before his bout with Brunson. Those who criticize the release point to Theodorou’s success inside the Octagon, while those who side with it say that “The Spartan” simply didn’t have exciting fights.

Joe Rogan Criticizes UFC Over Elias Theodorou Release

During the latest edition of the “JRE MMA Show,” Rogan criticized the UFC for Theodorou’s release (via MMAMania.com):

“Obviously I’m a giant fan of the UFC, I love them to death. I am so happy and I would do nothing for any other organization. I would never want to work for any other organization. But I don’t like the way they do things. There are a lot of things I don’t like. They just cut Elias Theodorou. One loss (to) Derek Brunson, cut. Like explain that. How do you explain that? That one doesn’t make any sense.”

Theodorou has yet to comment on his release. “The Spartan” joins Wilson Reis, Marcelo Golm, Eric Shelton, and more as fighters who have been let go of their UFC contracts.