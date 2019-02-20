Joe Rogan ‘Not Interested’ In Working For ESPN (Video)

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has noticeably been working a lot fewer events in recent years. Rogan typically only commentates pay-per-view (PPV) cards in Las Vegas or California. He no longer does international cards or regular TV events. Speaking on a recent “Fight Companion” episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Rogan touched on the UFC’s new relationship with ESPN.

In regards to doing commentary work for ESPN and working for the sporting juggernaut, Rogan said he’s “not interested” (via MMA Mania):

“I’m not interested,” said Rogan. “I would take this for zero money over being in Phoenix right now. Although I would like to see those fights live and call those fights live, I’m good with 10 a year,” he added. “10 a year is what I like. Once a month, two months off.”

Rogan admitted that he once thought he was on his way out. However, after cutting back to 10 events a year, he has realized he loves the sport and his job now more than ever:

“Listen, man, I was thinking I was on my way out, but I still love it. And I love it way more now because I don’t have to do it as much. And I love it way more now because we do this because we can do all of this shit-talking, have fun and be silly.”

What do you think about Rogan only working 10 UFC events a year?