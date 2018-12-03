Joe Rogan on Chuck Liddell: “This Is The Bed He Made”

Joe Rogan was one of the many viewers of Chuck Liddell’s comeback fight against Tito Ortiz in Golden Boy MMA’s Liddell vs. Ortiz 3. And he was among the many who took no pleasure in what he saw from Chuck Liddell on the night of November 24th. (Transcript via MMAjunkie):

“When you see Chuck go out on his shield, something about it to me, I don’t like seeing it,” Rogan said on his “JRE MMA Show” podcast. “I definitely would’ve like it if he didn’t get knocked out again. But one thing I would like young fighters to see is there’s consequences to choices in terms of how you approach these exchanges and how you fight. I’m of the belief that you should fight the correct way.”

While there has now been increased attention on other aging fighters ever since Liddell/Ortiz 3, Joe Rogan went on to say that it is the younger fighters who can learn a lot from Chuck Liddell’s latest performance and fighting style:

“Don’t fight the way that pleases your boss or the crowd. Fight the way you’re supposed too with your skills, and win by knockout when you can. But don’t get knocked out because you’re trying to win by knockout and you overextending yourself and overexposing yourself. That’s not wise. I think part of fighting has to be wise.

“He was just a marauder,” Rogan said of Liddell. “You could hit him the face with a (expletive) crowbar and he would just spit metal out. He didn’t give a (expletive). He was so badass back in the day.”

Ultimately, while age is obviously something to be considered in the outcome of the Liddell/Ortiz trilogy bout, Joe Rogan believes that it is Liddell’s style of fighting that also is responsible for why the fight went the way it did:

“There’s a right way to fight and a wrong way to fight and one of the things about seeing Chuck go out on his shield like that, it’s like, this is the bed he made,” Rogan said. “This is his style.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Is Chuck Liddell’s style to blame for his knockout loss to Tito Ortiz?