Joe Rogan On MMA Judges: ‘They Do Need To Fire Everyone’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes there’s a real issue with judging in MMA.

Rogan made it clear that he wasn’t in agreement with the judging of UFC 245 bouts. In particular, Rogan wasn’t a fan of Jose Aldo’s split decision loss to Marlon Moraes and the scorecards of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington going into the final round.

Joe Rogan Wants All Current MMA Judges Fired

Rogan had Max Holloway, who lost his featherweight title at UFC 245, on as a guest for the JRE MMA Show. When Holloway reminisced on Rogan once saying he wanted all current MMA judges fired, Rogan doubled down (via BJPenn.com).

“They do need to fire everyone,” Joe Rogan continued. “You know what they need to do man, they should hire ex-fighters.”

“It’s like passing a written test but never having driven a car. It’s like ‘here’s a driving license’ but you don’t know how to f*cking hit the gas, you don’t know how much brake you should apply.

“When you see some of these people that are judging, you know they’ve never done anything. They don’t have any idea of what’s going on, they just have a cursory understanding of fighting, and that’s not acceptable for the highest level of the game.”

Holloway agrees with Rogan and points to his recent title bout with Alex Volkanovski. Holloway claimed he suffered the least amount of damage for a championship fight when he took on Volkanovski.

“When I was in there, in my mind, I thought I won. When you think about it, I thought I was landing more damaging shots to the head and body,” Holloway said as he reflected on his performance during the podcast. “I know leg kicks he was landing here and there, but I didn’t think it was too much ’til after I saw whatever happened.

“But at the end of the day, it’s what I said, my legs felt fine. I went to the after-party and danced. If I put it this way, out of all of my title fights, this is the least damage I took in a title fight, and I lost my damn belt,” laughed the Hawaiian.

“It’s a game and he outpointed me in the game, so good for him.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan on the state of MMA judging?