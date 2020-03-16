Joe Rogan & Paulo Costa Praise Logan Paul’s Wrestling

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and top-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa are praising Logan Paul’s wrestling.

Logan Paul is a popular YouTuber who has dabbled in the world of celebrity boxing. He’s had two bouts with fellow YouTuber KSI. One match was an amateur bout, while the other was a professional bout. Their first bout ended in a draw but Paul lost the rematch via split decision.

Rogan & Costa Praise Logan Paul’s Wrestling

Paul released footage of a sparring session with Costa.

While many believe that Costa’s “knockout” over Paul during the session was staged, Paul did indeed showcase his wrestling ability. Paul has a legitimate wrestling background, qualifying for the Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

During a recent edition of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan said that Paul’s wrestling is not to be slept on (via BJPenn.com).

“Logan Paul can wrestle,” Rogan told his guest Brendan Schaub. “He can wrestle. Look at those scrambles. You can see it when he’s moving, like did you see that scramble? This is no joke.”

During a media scrum backstage at UFC Brasilia, Costa also had praise for Paul.

“He’s very good, he surprised me,” Costa said of Paul. “He has good skills in boxing and very skilled in wrestling — he’s very good. I think he trained a lot of wrestling in college, and he’s very good — he surprised me a lot. Maybe he will make some MMA fights in the future.”

Logan Paul and Bellator prospect Dillon Danis have been involved in a beef. Danis trains with Conor McGregor over at SBG Ireland. Brendan Schaub expressed his belief that the bout will eventually materialize during his appearance on the JRE MMA Show.

Bellator has a deal in place with DAZN for their fight cards. Paul is no stranger to DAZN as his rematch with KSI was aired on the sports streaming platform.