Joe Rogan Pays For Fighter’s Medical Bills To Attempt Comeback

Joe Rogan doesn’t always get the best publicity in MMA circles.

Just this week, his ugly history with former UFC champion Cris Cyborg came back into focus in a messy fashion. But the comic and UFC Octagon commentator is far from all bad. In a well-timed bit of good news, Rogan will help an injured fighter make a long-awaited comeback attempt.

That’s according to an Instagram post from 42-year-old MMA competitor and Muay Thai kickboxer Miriam Nakamoto. She revealed Rogan helped her get a stem cell treatment allowing her to attempt a comeback she’s been working towards for six years:

“So …this happened today. I’m struggling to find the words. I’ve been trying to make a comeback for almost 6 years now. I’ve come close a few times. But I kept having difficulty with my knee. There’s not much to be down with a grade 3 lesion on a meniscus besides stem cell therapy. I didn’t have $30,000 so I did the best that I could, but I still always came up short. And then this happens today. I’m still in shock.

“Thank you @joerogan. See you soon Dr. Riordan!”

Nakamoto was a decorated pro kickboxer with a record of 14-0. She last fought in August 2013 before moving on to focus on mixed martial arts.

She was then an Invicta FC bantamweight title contender. Nakamoto faced UFC vet Lauren Murphy for the belt back in December 2013 but suffered the knee injury in the fourth round. The bout was called off via TKO as a result. Since then, she’s been trying to regain her health to no avail.

It appears she’ll have her second chance thanks to Rogan.