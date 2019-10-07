Joe Rogan Praises Robert Whittaker For How He’s Handled UFC 243 Loss

Robert Whittaker is no longer the UFC’s middleweight champion after he was TKO’d by Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Whittaker was looking for his first official defense but came up short. However, he had some moments in the fight and after the fact, took to social media to update his fans. That caught the attention of Joe Rogan who was very impressed by the way ‘The Reaper’ has handled it.

“I’m a little disappointed to say the least,” Whittaker said (h/t BJPENN.com). “It is what it is though. Two of the best strikers in the world went in there and butted heads. I got clipped. Honestly I’m disappointed but it’s not the end of the world. I’m not going anywhere. I’m telling you I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I felt good. I felt strong. I felt great. At the press conference they asked if I could have done anything different in the fight. No. Tonight I went out there and sometimes you lose. It happens and it’s sh*t. Sometimes it f*cking rains on you. But you keep your head up and keep working.”

Joe Rogan captioned the video with a ton of praise for the former champion.

“This is a master class in humility and composure,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “[Robert Whittaker] put it all on the line and came up short, but his response to the loss shows what kind of a man he is. Still absolutely one of the best fighters on earth, and handled the loss as well as anyone ever has. RESPECT!”