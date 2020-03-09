Joe Rogan Praises Weili Zhang & Joanna Jedrzejczyk For UFC 248 Fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a massive fan of the UFC 248 co-main event between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Entering the weekend, Dana White was praising this fight up the most, yet many were most excited for the main event. But, in the end, it was Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk that delivered as it was action-packed and was easily the best fight on the card and arguably the best fight of the year.

In the end, it was Weili Zhang who edged out a split-decision, but for Rogan, he praised both women for their amazing fight.

“There were so many great fights last night, but the women’s straw weight title between @zhangweilimma and @joannajedrzejczyk was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life and I can’t stop thinking about it,” Rogan wrote. “I feel honored to be so fortunate to see that fight live and to be able to call it. Both women embody all that is best about being a champion. #RESPECT!”

Both women had noticeable bumps and bruises all over their bodies at the end of the fight. White even said he wouldn’t be talking to either of them for quite a while about fighting as they both deserve long breaks.