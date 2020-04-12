Joe Rogan Questions Why Anthony Smith Didn’t Choke Out Home Intruder

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wonders why Anthony Smith didn’t just choke out his home intruder.

Smith had to deal with a scary situation in the Omaha area. The UFC light heavyweight had to fight off an unarmed man who entered his home before police arrived. Smith said the man was tougher to deal with than one would think. It has since been reported that the man was a standout high school wrestler in Nebraska.

Joe Rogan Discusses Anthony Smith’s Home Intruder

During an edition of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan was puzzled by the fact that Smith didn’t just choke out the intruder (h/t MMAMania.com).

“Anthony Smith is one of the baddest motherf—kers walking the earth. He (the intruder) was smaller than him. The guy was a hundred and seventy pounds and he took everything he could throw at him,” said Rogan.

“Why didn’t he just choke him unconscious?” he asked. Schaub, who is no stranger to professional fighting, agreed with Rogan. “Why didn’t he just choke the f—k out of him?”

Smith didn’t know at the time whether or not the man was armed. Obviously in a sanctioned bout, locking in a guillotine or rear-naked choke usually marks the beginning of the end. On the street, it’s a completely different situation. If Smith sinks in a choke, that person can reach into their pocket and grab a knife or a gun.

There is also the shock factor. A situation such as this one can invoke the fight or flight response. One can be prepared for a sanctioned bout but that same competitor isn’t anticipating a home invasion. Regardless, Smith was able to protect himself and his wife.

Footage was released of the home intruder and he can be heard shouting something inaudible after banging on a door. The man was charged with first-degree criminal trespass before being taken to a local hospital.