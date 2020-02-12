Joe Rogan & Rashad Evans Agree That Corey Anderson Is Dark Horse Of 205

Joe Rogan and Rashad Evans are in agreement when it comes to Corey Anderson’s place in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Anderson is scheduled to take on Jan Blachowicz in a rematch this Saturday night (Feb. 15). The bout will headline UFC Rio Rancho. Current light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has contemplated attending, so it could be a big chance for the winner to make his callout.

Rogan & Evans Call Anderson A ‘Dark Horse’

Rogan and Evans were discussing Jones’ next potential title contender on the JRE MMA Show. Evans had one in mind (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“And here’s another guy: Corey Anderson,” Evans said

Rogan agreed and said that Anderson is a true threat at 205 pounds.

“That’s the dark horse. I’ve been telling everybody. The way he [Anderson] knocked out Johnny Walker — and he’s angry,” Rogan concurred with Evans’ assessment.

Rogan noted that he believes Anderson’s TKO victory over Johnny Walker lit a fire under him because he had proven many people wrong.

“After that fight he was letting everybody know: ‘You f–kers been slippin’. You been sleeping on me. You guys have been pretending that I don’t exist. I’m out here beating the best in the world’,” Rogan said.

If Anderson can defeat Blachowicz a second time, he’ll extend his winning streak to five. In his current span, Anderson has defeated Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi, and Walker. Anderson emerged victorious over Blachowicz in their first encounter via unanimous decision back in Sept. 2015.

Since losing to Anderson, Blachowicz has gone 7-3. He’s stopped three of his opponents in that span. Going into UFC Rio Rancho, Anderson holds the fifth spot on the UFC light heavyweight rankings while Blachowicz sits at the sixth position.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan and Rashad Evans that Corey Anderson is the “dark horse” of the UFC light heavyweight division?