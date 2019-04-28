Joe Rogan Reacts To Jack Hermansson’s Win Over Jacare Souza

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan likes what he saw from Jack Hermansson at UFC Fort Lauderdale.

Last night (April 27), Hermansson went one-on-one with Jacare Souza inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Souza was promised a title opportunity with a victory, but Hermansson ruined those plans. He earned a unanimous decision victory.

Hermansson Gets Praise From Joe Rogan

Rogan took to his Instagram account to talk about Hermansson’s victory over Souza:

“I was seriously impressed with [Jack Hermansson’s] fight with [Jacare Souza] last night. He came into the fight as an underdog against a man who in unquestionably one of the best 185lbs fighters on earth and earned a hard fought victory. He even almost caught the multiple time BJJ champion in his patented arm in guillotine. Submitting the very talented David Branch and then a month later beating Jacare is an amazing accomplishment. The already insanely packed middleweight division has a new star!”

What do you make of Jack Hermansson’s upset win over Jacare Souza?