Joe Rogan Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Win Over Cain Velasquez (Video)

Joe Rogan wasn’t in the booth for UFC on ESPN 1, but he was certainly watching.

Rogan is a longtime color commentator for the UFC, but he limits his appearances to pay-per-views. He doesn’t do all PPVs either as he’s usually off cards outside of the United States. For some events that he doesn’t call, Rogan will host a “Fight Companion” live stream with Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen. That’s what he did for UFC on ESPN 1.

Rogan Reacts To Ngannou’s Finish Over Velasquez

JRE Clips has posted the part where the “Fight Companion” hosts react to Francis Ngannou’s 26-second finish over Cain Velasquez. You can see the video below:

This is what Rogan had to say after Ngannou’s victory (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s so big, dude. He’s so big and so dangerous. He’s incredible. Cain is one of the best of all time, that’s how good Ngannou is. This is the scariest guy I’ve ever seen. I’m telling you, dude, if that guy keeps learning, and it seems like he had a weird spot, but you know what I really like about that weird spot that he got into? He was honest about it. He said, ‘I carried over fear from my last fight.’ A guy that can look at himself that honestly… Francis is the scariest of all time. The thing about Francis is, he’s learning at this really rapid rate when you look at a guy that’s only been doing it for how many years now? 100 percent training, he’s been fighting for maybe five years. I think five years from the time he learned martial arts. Dude, he’s a movie character.”

Do you watch Joe Rogan’s “Fight Companion” live?