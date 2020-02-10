Joe Rogan Reacts To Questionable Judging At UFC 247

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of the judging at UFC 247.

UFC 247 was held this past Saturday night (Feb. 8) inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended his gold against Dominick Reyes. Jones won the bout via unanimous decision but fans were none too pleased with one judge who scored the fight 49-46 in favor of “Bones.”

Joe Rogan Sounds Off On UFC 247 Judging

UFC 247 had four split decisions and the general consensus is that the judging was all over the place. At the conclusion of the UFC 247 broadcast, Rogan agreed that some work needs to be done (h/t BJPenn.com).

“It’s unfortunate because it’s one of the biggest sports in the world. It’s, in my opinion, the most exciting sport in the world.” Incompetent judging. Incompetent judging and a poor system. If we got together the best minds in mixed martial arts and the best journalists and fighters, and they tried to figure out a way that we could agree on a scoring system that makes more sense… It would be nice.”

UFC president Dana White is in agreement with Rogan and frustrated fans. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC boss told reporters that the scoring throughout the night was “all over the map” and called the 49-46 score for Jones “insane.”

White went on to say that he was even asked by numerous people who he felt won the main event. White said it ultimately doesn’t matter who he had up in the bout as the judging will always get the final say if a fight goes the distance.

Do you think there’s any way that judging in MMA can improve?