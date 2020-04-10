Joe Rogan Reacts To UFC 249 Being Postponed

Joe Rogan was hesitant to commentate UFC 249 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was unsure if he would even be there.

He said he was doubtful to commentate it but Dana White quickly said Rogan would be there. Now, he doesn’t have to decide as the event was postponed and when it was announced was when Rogan was filming his podcast.

“Wow! That’s interesting. Well, that saves me a lot of f*cking thinking,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via MMAFighting). “Damn. I was 75 percent ready to go. The only thing that worried me was if I contracted something and then came in contact with other people. So what I was gonna do is do it if I definitely could get tested and then I would have to know the results before I come back. But f*cking even then you don’t know.”

Joe Rogan knows White was in a tough position by deciding whether or not to hold the events as the fighters rely on it to support their families. But, the UFC commentator says the right decision was probably made but hopes events can be held again very soon.

In the end, having UFC 249 postponed made Rogan not have to make a decision on whether or not he was going to commentate the event.

“Listen man, I was hesitant,” Rogan concluded. “I was like, ‘I really want to go’, I was leaning towards going. But I’m like, God, I don’t want to hear it from people who don’t think it’s a good idea. I’m not interested in putting myself at risk. But my real concern was how do I know if I contract it and then bring it back, how am I gonna know? And then I had to be honest with myself and I really wouldn’t know. So the only way I’d be able to do it is to do it and then be in quarantine until I get tested, and I was like, ‘Oh Jesus Christ.’”