Joe Rogan Reveals His Choice For Biggest UFC Female KO

Joe Rogan has his pick for the biggest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) female knockout.

It’s not often that we see female fighters deliver brutal knockouts at an elite level. There have certainly been exceptions, however. Holly Holm’s stunning head kick knockout over Ronda Rousey comes to mind. There’s also Jessica Andrade’s one-punch KO of Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Both knockouts were huge, but Rogan has another choice.

Joe Rogan Picks Amanda Nunes’ KO Over Cris Cyborg

Rogan took to his JRE MMA Show to discuss his pick for the biggest female knockout in UFC history. His choice was Amanda Nunes’ 51-second thrashing of Cris Cyborg (via BJPenn.com):

“Until Amanda knocked out Cyborg, [Holly Holm] had the greatest highlight reel KO in a championship fight. Well… In a championship fight. I think that Jessica Andrade, when she knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz, that was a bigger knockout than Holly Holm’s. Well, not bigger. But it was right up there. Amanda just took the f**king cake. She’s like ‘you think you saw the best women’s MMA KO ever? Hold my beer’. Cause it’s who she did it to. It’s everything.”

Nunes took on Cyborg in the co-main event of UFC 232. “The Lioness” was already the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She looked to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history by taking Cyborg’s featherweight gold. She did just that, blistering Cyborg with heavy punches for the quick finish.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan and if so, do you think anything will top Amanda Nunes’ KO over Cris Cyborg anytime soon?