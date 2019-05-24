Joe Rogan Comments On Sage Northcutt’s KO Loss In ONE Debut

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has given his take on Sage Northcutt’s unsuccessful ONE Championship debut.

Last Friday (May 17), Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut in Singapore. He went one-on-one with Cosmo Alexandre. The bout only lasted 29 seconds as Alexandre landed a vicious right hand that knocked Northcutt out cold. “Super” Sage underwent a nine-hour surgery to fix eight fractures in his face.

Joe Rogan Speaks On Sage Northcutt’s KO Loss

Rogan took to his “JRE MMA Podcast” to discuss Northcutt’s rough ONE debut (via BJPenn.com):

“Cosmo Alexandre is a world class Muay Thai fighter. He is world class as far as striking, it’s a completely different level, but I guess because it was an MMA fight he was willing to take it. They fought stand up and Sage took that karate stance and the dude circled off to his right and landed that f**king right hand.”

Rogan went on to criticize Northcutt’s team for agreeing to take the fight:

“It’s a terrible matchup, I don’t know why they agreed to let him fight that guy. It’s just not smart…Sage is good, he’s very good, but these kinds of losses are terrible for his future because they are mismanagement losses in my opinion.”