Joe Rogan says he isn’t a fan of extreme weight cutting.

Weight cutting has become an issue in mixed martial arts. While the dangers of weight cutting are obvious, many feel fighters are starting to take advantage by purposely missing weight to gain an edge over their opponent. Even if the fighter does make weight, Rogan believes the advantage has already gone to the one doing extreme weight cutting.

Joe Rogan Says Extreme Weight Cutting is Sanctioned Cheating

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator blasted extreme weight cutting (via MMAFighting.com):

“It is stupid. What it is is sanctioned cheating. It’s sanctioned cheating and it’s cheating at a much higher scale even than PEDs. If you get two people and they both weigh 135 [pounds] but they’re both totally hydrated and one of them has been doing steroids and one of them hasn’t been doing steroids, the difference will be far less than if one person weighs in at 135 [pounds] but then balloons up to 160 [pounds] and then gets into that octagon at 160 [pounds] but there’s no PEDs involved. That’s a much greater advantage than someone whose doing some sort of testosterone thing or something. They’re compromised but the benefit of being so much larger might outweigh being compromised. Dude, if I was running s**t, I’d fix that first. That would be the first thing I would fix.”

We’ve seen fighters such as Mackenzie Dern and Darren Till miss weight by significant margins, only to reap the rewards. Before complaints were made, Dern earned a spot on the top 15 strawweight rankings despite almost weighing as much as a flyweight for her last bout. As for Till, he missed weight for his bout against Stephen Thompson by 3.5 pounds yet he’s getting a welterweight title shot next month.

Do you think Joe Rogan has a point?