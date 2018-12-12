Joe Rogan Says Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight Titles Are “Bullsh*t” (Video)

Boxing’s heavyweight division has never been more talent-stacked in recent years. Currently, three top fighters are battling it out to determine who the baddest man in boxing is. Those three being Tyron Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua. Recently, Wilder and Fury went head-to-head in an epic main event from Los Angeles’ Staples Center arena for the WBC heavyweight title.

Wilder retained his WBC strap when he and Fury went to a controversial split decision draw. Recently, Wilder joined longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The pair talked about his fight, and a potential rematch with Fury down the road. Discussions for a rematch are reportedly already underway, however, Joshua now wants in on the fun.

Both Wilder and Fury have been chasing fights with Joshua for some time now. However, the overall consensus is that Joshua has been ducking the two. After seeing Wilder vs. Fury play out earlier this month, Wilder claims Joshua’s team has reached out and is now eager to get a fight done.

During their conversation, Rogan took a shot at Joshua, saying his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles are seemingly “bullsh*t” (via MMA Mania):

“He looks terrible. He’s gonna fight some other guy, and no one gives a fuck. And it’s like, your titles, whatever titles you got, they’re bullshit! They don’t mean anything! Everybody knows this is where the real title is! It’s a wrap now.”

Check out the clip from the podcast here:

😲 Joe Rogan & Deontay Wilder destroy Anthony Joshua on The Joe Rogan podcast.#JRE #WilderFury2 #JoshuaWilder Check out the live podcast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/7RGYas1KxC — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) December 10, 2018

