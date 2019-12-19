Joe Rogan Says Tony Ferguson Is Khabib’s Best Opponent Stylistically

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan feels Tony Ferguson is the best opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov has faced.

Nurmagomedov is set to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson on April 18. The title bout will headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Nurmagomedov has a perfect pro MMA record of 28-0, while Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t been defeated since May 2012.

Rogan Says Ferguson Is Khabib’s Best Opponent

Rogan was joined by former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway on the latest edition of the JRE MMA Show. On the show, Rogan discussed “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy” (via BJPenn.com).

“It’s a great fight,” Rogan told Holloway. “I love the fight. Stylistically, [Ferguson is] the best guy that Khabib has ever faced because he can fight off his back. He’s a guy that doesn’t survive off his back, he attacks off his back.”

Rogan went on to praise Ferguson for being able to pull off his unorthodox style at an elite level.

“He’s the most unorthodox high-level guy ever,” Rogan said. “He’s real good. At his level — I consider him a world championship caliber fighter — at his level, I don’t know of anybody that’s more unorthodox than him. And his f**king cardio, man… his cardio is crazy. Off the charts. I’ve never seen anybody with cardio like that.”