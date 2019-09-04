Joe Rogan Says UFC Is ‘Finally Recognizing’ Nate Diaz As A Star

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes the UFC now understands the level of stardom Nate Diaz has.

Diaz had been at odds with the UFC over his drawing ability. UFC president Dana White wasn’t sold on Diaz being a draw without Conor McGregor as his opponent. The Stockton native sat out for three years before making his return at UFC 241. The event brought in a record live gate for MMA events in the state of California.

Rogan Says UFC Recognizes Diaz’s Star Power Now

During a new edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed the UFC’s realization of Diaz’s drawing ability (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m just happy that the UFC is finally recognizing the love and support [Diaz] has from the fans,” Rogan said. “For whatever reason, they were so high on Conor McGregor and these other people that they didn’t see [it]. One of the reasons that the Conor fight was so big was because of Nate Diaz. Nate Diaz is a f**ing star. When they put is face on the screen for the Pettis fight, the arena erupted. It was chaos. They went nuts.”

Rogan also made note that he feels there was a time when Nate’s brother Nick was the one getting the attention.

“I think he was a little overshadowed by his brother, too,” Rogan said. “His brother, when he was fighting in Strikeforce in particular, was one of the best fighters in the world. He was just amazing. During his title reign, when he was at his peak and fighting in Strikeforce […] Nate just flew under the radar.”