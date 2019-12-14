Joe Rogan Sees Star Potential In Colby Covington If He Wins At UFC 245

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s star power could skyrocket with a victory tonight (Dec. 14).

Covington will challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245. “Chaos” has turned heads with his MAGA shtick and while some have criticized Covington for going too far, others praise the title challenger for trying to generate a buzz.

Rogan Sees Star Power In Covington With UFC 245 Win

During an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan expressed his belief that Covington can become a breakout star if he captures the welterweight championship (via BJPenn.com).

“Let me tell you something,” Joe Rogan said on his JRE Experience podcast. “He’s a really nice guy, he’s smart as sh*t and his f***g discipline is unparalleled.

“People look at him with that stupid suit on and the MAGA hat carrying around Donald Trump Jr.’s book, it’s f*****g amazing man,” he added. “It is the best act that anybody has ever put on in the UFC. All these other guys are talking s**t, [but] he’s talking s**t as a character. He made a guy. If he gets through and beats Kamaru Usman, and it gets on the internet and becomes a ‘thing,’ he could be the next huge superstar. He knows what he’s doing. You and I both know that.”

