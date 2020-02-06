Joe Rogan Speaks On Dangers Tony Ferguson Presents To Khabib

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that Tony Ferguson will pose the greatest threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov yet.

On April 18, Nurmagomedov will put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson. The title bout is scheduled to headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This will be the third time “The Eagle” puts his gold on the line.

Rogan Discusses Threat Ferguson Poses To Khabib

On a new edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained why he feels Nurmagomedov is in for quite a challenge this April.

“I think Khabib vs Tony is the toughest fight of Khabib’s career. I really believe that. I think Tony Ferguson is a nightmare for anybody, especially right now. When you watch his fight with Anthony Pettis, when you watch how he busted up Donald Cerrone. I think Tony Ferguson is the scariest guy for anybody at 155 pounds to fight. He doesn’t get tired and he f***ing has bricks for hands. I had Josh Thomson in here the other day and he was saying that when Tony Ferguson grabs him, you can’t believe how big his hands are.”

Rogan went on to say that UFC president Dana White would be wise not to think too far ahead when it comes to the 155-pound title picture until the fight was concluded.

“He’s a spooky dude. There’s something about him, like, he ain’t normal. He’s not a normal guy. He’s eccentric but in the good way, especially when it comes to being a fighter,” Rogan continued. “The two of them together [Khabib & Tony] — it’s an epic fight. But I would not be making any plans if I was Dana or if I was anybody else. I would not be making any plans, because Khabib can win that fight, but it’s not guaranteed. Ferguson can win that fight, too.”

(H/T to BJPenn.com for the transcribed quotes)